EID Parry India Q2 standalone net dips 67% to ₹28 cr.

Published - November 14, 2024 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

EID Parry India Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the September quarter contracted 67% year-on-year to ₹28 crore.

Revenue from operations registered a marginal growth of 4% growth at ₹755 crore, the sugar producer said in a statement.

The revenue of sugar segment dipped to ₹368 crore from ₹496 crore due to lower cane volume, a drop in recovery from cane, higher input cost in distillery segment and lower sale volume in sugar on account of lower release quota, said its CEO Muthiah Mugurappan.

Consumer Products Group (CPG) achieved a turnover of ₹236 crore, registering growth of 76%, on the back of the launch of its branded staples range of products. The branded sweetener range also delivered a steady performance and grew by 21%.

The revenue of the distillery segment rose to ₹281 crore from ₹190 crore as the 120 kilo litre per day of Haliyal and 45 KLPD of Nellikuppam were fully operational during the quarter.

The revenue of the Nutraceuticals segment decreased by 18% to ₹7 crore.

