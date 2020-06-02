EID Open market sale

Chennai

02 June 2020 22:32 IST

EID Parry Ltd. has sold 58.50 lakh equity shares of Coromandel International Ltd. for a total sum of ₹368 crore to bring down its debt.

The firm sold these shares in an open market transaction at ₹629.19 a share, the company said in a filing. Post the sale, EID Parry holds 17.13 lakh shares of ₹1 each, representing 58.48% of the paid-up capital of Coromandel. The proceeds of sale will be used to bring down the debt of the company, EID Parry said.

