Eickhoff opens new facility to assemble gear boxes

Firm had invested ₹639.78 crore

Firm had invested ₹639.78 crore

Eickhoff Wind Asia, a 100% subsidiary of the Bochum based family-owned company Gebr, has opened a new facility near Chennai to assemble gear boxes for wind turbines with an investment of ₹639.78 crore.

Eickhoff Wind Asia is part of the Eickhoff Wind division of Gebr that supplies gearboxes for wind turbines as well as industrial applications and offers customised service concepts, it said in a statement.

The India plant is now fully prepared for operations. The main functions of the new site include assembly, storage, and testing of the gearboxes up to a size of 8 MW. In the first stage, up to 900 gearboxes per year would be assembled, with plans to assemble up to 1,500 gearboxes per year in the second stage.

“With the plant in Chennai, we can serve the dynamic growth market of wind power even better and grow locally in India together with our customers,” said Ulf Achenbach, CEO, Eickhoff.

Globally, Eickhoff gearboxes contribute more than 27 GW of installed capacity to the generation of renewable energy from wind power. Eickhoff supplies gearboxes in the power range of up to 5 MW, and those up to 8 MW are currently under development, it said.