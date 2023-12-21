ADVERTISEMENT

Eicher Trucks & Buses rolls out AMT tipper

December 21, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles, has unveiled Pro 8035XM tipper with e-smart shift-automated manual transmission (AMT).

Engineered for the challenging conditions of mining operations, the 35 tonne tipper with a horsepower of 350 hp stands out as the most powerful in its category, the company said at the launch event in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“With the government’s infrastructure initiatives driving the tipper demand in the country, this launch will contribute significantly to national development and infrastructure expansion,” VECV managing director and CEO Vinod Aggarwal said in a release.

Senior Vice President – HD Truck Business Gagandeep Singh Gandhok said the introduction of AMT in the Eicher Pro 8035XM is the next step in its development and improve driver comfort as well as enhance overall productivity and profitability for the customers.

