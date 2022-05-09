Eicher Tractors unveils Prima G3 tractors for next-gen farmers

TAFE’s Eicher Tractors on Monday announced the unveiling of the Eicher Prima G3 Series – a premium range of tractors targeted at the new-age farmer, in the 40-60 hp range.

The all-new tractors offer premium styling with world-class design, progressive technology with form, fit and function and perfect comfort with elevated seat, spacious flooring, and one-touch front open bonnet, the tractor manufacturer said in a statement.

“The Eicher brand, for decades, has been well-known for its trust, reliability, ruggedness and versatility in both the agriculture and commercial space,” said TAFE CMD Mallika Srinivasan.

“The unveiling of the Prima G3 brings to the progressive farmers of a modern India more productivity, comfort and ease to match their new aspirations, and offers an enhanced value proposition that Eicher has always promised,” she added.

The Eicher Prima range comes with a high torque fuel saver (HT-FS) liquid cooled engine, that provides greater efficiency for higher productivity and more fuel savings. The new multi-speed power take off provides four different modes, making it compatible with multiple agricultural and commercial applications, the company said.