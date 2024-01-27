Eicher to roll out LNG variant of heavy duty trucks in a year

January 27, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Chennai

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd., (VECV) is gearing up to unveil LNG variants of heavy duty trucks in a year’s time, said Managing Director & CEO Vinod Aggarwal.

“We had rolled out CNG powered light and medium duty trucks. But they are not economical for the long haul segment,” he said during an interaction.

“LNGs are best suited for long haul and heavy duty trucks and tractors. We are ready with the technology. But there are not enough fuel stations in the country,” he added.

The company would roll out the trucks as and when the infrastructure was in place, he said, adding that these would be offered in the 19-55 ton category in a year’s time.

“Electric versions of small trucks and buses have already been rolled out. It would take some time for us to electrify heavy duty trucks,” said Heavy Duty Trucks Senior Vice President Gagandeep Singh Gandhok.

Mr. Gandhok said that the aim was to have Eicher Heavy Duty trucks cross the milestone of 10% market share. The firm is hopeful of ending FY24 with a market share of 8.5-9% against 7.7% posted in FY23. Year-to-date, the company had achieved 8.3% market share.

According to him, the segment had posted 22% YoY growth in nine months period against the industry growth of 16%.

Talking about the industry performances, he said the heavy duty segment will end the fiscal with 2.75 lakh units of which Eicher would be about 23,000 units as against 18,965 units sold last year.