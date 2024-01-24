Eicher plans to roll out LNG variant of heavy duty trucks in a year

January 24, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd., (VECV) is gearing up to introduce liquefied natural gas (LNG) variants of heavy duty trucks in a year’s time, said a top official.

“We had rolled out CNG powered light and medium duty trucks. But they are not economical for the long-haul segment,” said VECV Managing Director & CEO Vinod Aggarwal during an interaction.

“LNGs are best suited for long haul. We are ready with the technology. But there are not enough fuel stations in the country,” he said.

Asserting that they are willing to roll out the vehicles as and when the infrastructure is in place, he said it would be offered in the 19-55 tonne category in a year’s time.

“These 4x2 tractors in LNG variants will be manufactured at the Pithampur factory. Electric versions of small trucks and buses have already been rolled out. It would take some time for us to roll out e-heavy duty trucks,” said Heavy Duty Trucks Senior Vice President Gagandeep Singh Gandhok.

Mr. Gandhok said that Eicher Heavy Duty trucks aim was to cross the milestone of 10% market share. They are hopeful of ending FY24 with a market share of 8.5-9% against 7.7% posted in FY23. Year-to-date, the company had achieved 8.3% market share.

According to him, the segment had posted 22% YOY growth in nine months period against the industry growth of 16%.

Talking about the industry performances, he said the heavy-duty segment will end the fiscal with sales volume of 2.75 lakh units of which Eicher’s would be about 23,000 units against 18,965 units sold last year.

Eicher on Wednesday announced the introduction of non-stop series of heavy duty truck, tractor trailers and tipper for long haul transportation in Chennai. South accounts for 25% market share, he said.

