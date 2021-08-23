Eicher names Lal MD again, revises pay

The Board of Eicher Motors on Monday ‘unanimously’ decided to reappoint Siddhartha Lal as Managing Director along with a revised remuneration structure, days after an earlier proposal was rejected by the company’s shareholders.

The board will now go back to the shareholders for approval of the appointment, through postal ballot.

“The primary concern with investors was not Siddhartha’s reappointment as MD or the proposed compensation; it was the lack of clarity regarding the enabling provision that potentially allowed payment of remuneration of up to 3% of profit,” S Sandilya, Chairman, Eicher Motors, said.

He added that over the last four years, the company has had the same limit of 3%, but in reality have paid only a fraction of that amount. The actual remuneration during FY21 was 1.04% of profit, with the preceding years being at a lower percentage.

The company said that given the background of actual remuneration paid to the MD in the preceding years, the board has now approved a revised remuneration structure for the MD with a maximum cap of 1.5% of profit as per Section 198 of the Companies Act.

Additionally, clarifying the MD’s remuneration increase for FY21, Manvi Sinha, independent director, and chairperson of the nomination and remuneration committee at Eicher Motors Ltd., said, “The remuneration increase in FY21 is in line with the average 9.7% increment given to all company employees for the year. The median, which is a measure of central tendency, is impacted by entry and exits of employees.”

Ms. Sinha added that during FY21, 267 employees joined the company, out of which 77% were hired at below the median salary and 284 employees exited the company out of which 66% were drawing higher than the median salary.

“Owing to this, despite there being a 9.7% average increase in salaries at EML in FY21, the median shows an increase of just 1%. The board fully supports Siddhartha’s appointment as MD and his proposed compensation, and we are confident that our shareholders will support these resolutions as well,” she added.

Stating that Mr. Lal has been the architect of Eicher Motors’ growth story over the last two decades, Mr. Sandilya said, going forward, Mr. Lal and his team at EML have charted out exciting and robust plans for the future. “Royal Enfield, already the global leader in middleweight motorcycles (250cc-750cc), is on the path to growing this segment multi-fold globally and becoming the first global consumer brand to emerge from India. Also, under the chairmanship of Siddhartha, VE Commercial Vehicles is all set to attain new heights by leading the modernisation and transformation of India’s commercial vehicle sector,” he said.