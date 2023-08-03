Eicher Motors Q1 net profit rises 50% to ₹918 crore

August 03, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

Eicher Motors Ltd. (EML) reported consolidated net profit for the first quarter rose 50.4% to ₹918 crore from ₹611 crore during the same period last year.

The company’s total revenue from operations grew 17.3% to ₹ 3,986 crore from the year-earlier period.

“This is the best ever Q1 performance for the company, and is also the fourth consecutive quarter of highest ever revenue from operations and PAT,” Eicher Motors said in a filing.

Royal Enfield sold 2,25,368 (consolidated) motorcycles in the quarter, an increase of 21.1% from 1,86,032 (consolidated) units sold in the same period last year. “We have had a solid start to FY24. Q1 has been significant for Eicher Motors as both Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) have registered their best ever first quarter performance, and have recorded tremendous growth,” said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director & CEO, Eicher Motors Ltd.

“As we continue to strengthen our product portfolio we have some really exciting and amazing motorcycles being launched in the forthcoming quarters. At VECV, we registered our highest ever sales and revenue for Q1 and made strong market-share gains in both – light medium duty and heavy duty trucks. Overall, we are on a solid growth path and have a resolute focus on our long term strategic business objectives.”

On intense competition from Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp with regard to Triumph Motorcycle and Harley Davidson motorcycles respectively, Mr. Lal said, “Competition will only grow this mid-segment, and Royal Enfield will continue to have more than 90% market share. We are building a fortress and it is not easy to penetrate.” B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield and Wholetime Director, EML, said, “At Royal Enfield we continue on our robust growth momentum. With our diverse range of products, we have been able to maintain a healthy market share in the mid-size segment not only in India, but have also been able to sustain our standing in overseas markets.” “A big highlight for us during the quarter was the spectacular performance of the Hunter 350 as the motorcycle recently crossed the 2-lakh global sales mark in just 11 months since launch,” he added. Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO VECV, said, “We continued to build on our strong performance in the last financial year and have recorded our best ever first quarter with sales of 19,571 units as against sales of 17,469 vehicles in Q1 of the corresponding quarter last year with a growth of 12%.”

“While the CV industry 3.5T and above grew by 0.5% and we have outperformed the industry growth resulting in improvement in our market shares,” he added.

