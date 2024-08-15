Egis Group plans to invest $50 million in India in 5 years

Egyptian General Intelligence Service (Egis) Group is planning to invest $50 million in 5 years in India where it sees “significant” growth opportunities in infrastructure, urban development, transportation, and environmental projects. “Egis India has a robust business plan aligned with the vision of its parent company, the Egis Group, which has committed to investing $50 million in India over the next five years. This investment is a testament to our commitment to the Indian market,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Egis. “Our focus areas will include expanding our presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, enhancing our technological capabilities to deliver smarter and more sustainable infrastructure solutions, and deepening our partnerships with government and private sector entities,” he said. “We are also keen on leveraging digital transformation in engineering services, which will play a crucial role in modernizing India’s infrastructure landscape,” he added. Over the next five years, Egis India aims to solidify its position as a leader in integrated engineering solutions, with a particular focus on green and sustainable infrastructure, Mr Gulati said. “We are also exploring opportunities in emerging sectors such as smart cities, renewable energy, and sustainable transportation, which align with the government’s vision of a sustainable and self-reliant India,” he said. Emphasising that sustainability is at the core of Egis India’s operations he said the company would contribute to India’s sustainable development goals by integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into every project we undertake. “Egis India is actively working towards reducing the carbon footprint of our projects through innovative design and construction practices. We prioritise the use of sustainable materials, energy-efficient solutions, and waste minimization techniques. Additionally, we are involved in several projects that focus on enhancing the resilience of infrastructure against climate change,” he said. As part of the company’s sustainability roadmap, it is investing in training its workforce on the latest green technologies and sustainable practices. Also it is working on initiatives that promote biodiversity, reduce resource consumption, and improve the overall environmental impact of its projects. He said towards nation building the company not only shapes infrastructure but also touches lives, leaving an “indelible mark” on the landscape of urban development. “‘Being Responsible’ is one of the core values of Egis. At the heart of our endeavours lies the profound belief that infrastructure projects are not merely about construction; they are about catalysing positive change and enhancing the quality of life for communities,” he said. Through our collaborative efforts in projects like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and our partnership with the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Bernard van Leer Foundation, we are not only reshaping skylines but also reshaping destinies,” he added.