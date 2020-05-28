EESL’s JV emerges as fastest-growing company in U.K.

MUMBAI

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL’s) joint venture (JV) EnergyPro Assets Ltd. (EPAL) has emerged as the fastest-growing Indian company in the United Kingdom (U.K.) in the “India meets Britain Tracker 2020”, developed by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Grant Thornton.

Saurabh Kumar, MD-EESL said “Through EPAL, we have crafted a global brand that consorts closely with the PM’s appeal for fostering local businesses. It is another testament to our vision of building a world class energy service business that delivers economic, environmental and social benefits locally. The success of EPAL also marks a significant stride towards achieving India’s overall energy transition, aided by the exchange of technology and best practices between India and the UK.”

The JV, between Energy EESL and British impact focussed energy efficiency firm EnergyPro Asset Management (EPAM), has grown at a rapid clip, further reaffirming India’s role as a global energy efficiency pioneer.

EPAL was at the top of the list of the fastest-growing 842 Indian-U.K. companies in the Grant Thornton & CII tracker.

EPAL bridges the energy transitions in India and the U.K. and marks an important chapter in the UK Energy Alliance endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.