Business

EESL’s JV emerges as fastest-growing company in U.K.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL’s) joint venture (JV) EnergyPro Assets Ltd. (EPAL) has emerged as the fastest-growing Indian company in the United Kingdom (U.K.) in the “India meets Britain Tracker 2020”, developed by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Grant Thornton.

Saurabh Kumar, MD-EESL said “Through EPAL, we have crafted a global brand that consorts closely with the PM’s appeal for fostering local businesses. It is another testament to our vision of building a world class energy service business that delivers economic, environmental and social benefits locally. The success of EPAL also marks a significant stride towards achieving India’s overall energy transition, aided by the exchange of technology and best practices between India and the UK.”

The JV, between Energy EESL and British impact focussed energy efficiency firm EnergyPro Asset Management (EPAM), has grown at a rapid clip, further reaffirming India’s role as a global energy efficiency pioneer.

EPAL was at the top of the list of the fastest-growing 842 Indian-U.K. companies in the Grant Thornton & CII tracker.

EPAL bridges the energy transitions in India and the U.K. and marks an important chapter in the UK Energy Alliance endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:38:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/eesls-jv-emerges-as-fastest-growing-company-in-uk/article31698070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY