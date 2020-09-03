EESL to procure 250 Tata, Hyundai electric vehicles

Energy Efficiency Services Limited, which comes under the Ministry of Power, said on Thursday it will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India.
While Tata Motors won the bid to supply 150 Nexon EVs, Hyundai Motor India will supply 100 Kona electric vehicles for government use. “The companies were selected through an international competitive bidding process, which was aimed at increased participation. The letter of award for the procurement was presented to the two companies,” EESL said in a statement.
This procurement will utilise $5 million from the recent grant provided by the Asian Development Bank towards financing high priority areas like demand side energy efficiency sector projects.
EESL will procure the Nexon EV for ₹14.86 lakh each, which is cheaper by ₹13,000 than the ex-showroom price of ₹14.99 lakh, whereas Kona Electric, which offers a higher range, will be procured at an 11% lower price band of ₹21.36 lakh. “These EVs will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and State Governments,” it added.
“A shift to EVs, facilitated by our e-mobility programme will reduce dependence on oil imports and promote power capacity addition in India,” Saurabh Kumar, Executive VC, EESL, said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath