EESL to procure 250 Tata, Hyundai electric vehicles

To utilise $5 mn ADB grant for purchase

Energy Efficiency Services Limited, which comes under the Ministry of Power, said on Thursday it will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India.

While Tata Motors won the bid to supply 150 Nexon EVs, Hyundai Motor India will supply 100 Kona electric vehicles for government use. “The companies were selected through an international competitive bidding process, which was aimed at increased participation. The letter of award for the procurement was presented to the two companies,” EESL said in a statement.

This procurement will utilise $5 million from the recent grant provided by the Asian Development Bank towards financing high priority areas like demand side energy efficiency sector projects.

EESL will procure the Nexon EV for ₹14.86 lakh each, which is cheaper by ₹13,000 than the ex-showroom price of ₹14.99 lakh, whereas Kona Electric, which offers a higher range, will be procured at an 11% lower price band of ₹21.36 lakh. “These EVs will replace the existing fleet of petrol and diesel vehicles of the Central and State Governments,” it added.

“A shift to EVs, facilitated by our e-mobility programme will reduce dependence on oil imports and promote power capacity addition in India,” Saurabh Kumar, Executive VC, EESL, said.