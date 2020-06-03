EESL, GAIL ink trigeneration project MoU

GAIL (India) Ltd. and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in development of trigeneration projects in India.

The MoU aims at building a closer strategic partnership between the two companies by jointly exploring business opportunities in trigeneration business segment in India.

Trigeneration or combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP) typically involves natural gas-fired generators to produce electricity. The waste heat from flue gas is recovered to produce hot water/ steam which in turn is used for heating purposes and also in absorption chillers for cooling. GAIL and EESL shall jointly undertake studies and if found viable, an equal joint venture will be incorporated for undertak ing trigeneration projects. GAIL chairman Manoj Jain said, “There is a significant market potential for trigeneration projects in India, particularly small industrial & commercial sectors and office buildings. As trigeneration business is at initial stage, the collaboration would enable to take first mover advantage in the trigeneration business similar to GAIL’s city gas business. Further, it would also push gas usage in new applications which is in line with GAIL’s Strategy 2030. Accordingly, the strategic partnership between GAIL & EESL is a win-win situation for both the companies”.

Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL added, “The intervention potential of trigeneration technology in revolutionising India’s energy landscape is significant. EESL is proud to pioneer the effort towards harnessing this potential with GAIL which will set a precedent for upcoming trigeneration projects. .”