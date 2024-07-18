GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Edtech start-up byteXL secures $5.9 million in Series A round

Published - July 18, 2024 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Edtech start-up byteXL has secured $5.9 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Kalaari Capital along with the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

The new capital will be used for team expansion, product development, introduction of new digital tools and technologies and outreach to more colleges and universities across the country, byteXL said in a release.

“The funding will boost our confidence in empowering engineers of tomorrow with cutting-edge skills and technologies and help us bridge the gap between academia and industry at a faster pace,” CEO and co-founder Karun Tadepalli said.

byteXL has partnered with atleast 26 colleges and universities across India, training more than a lakh student in various software technologies, including programming, emerging technologies like cybersecurity, full stack development and cloud technologies. It recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft to introduce a new B.Tech CSE course in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, designed to meet current industry demands.

