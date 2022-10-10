Edtech firms invested ₹3,500 cr. in teachers, faculty, content, pedagogy in FY22

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 10, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

India Edtech Consortium (IEC), the self-regulatory body formed under the aegis of IAMAI, said its member companies have invested ₹3,500 crore in teaching faculty development, content and pedagogy in FY22.

Based on self-reported data, IEC said its member companies spend about ₹3,500 crore during FY22 to enhance the overall learning ecosystem comprising teachers, content, pedagogy and faculty.

The self-regulatory body also conducted a national survey of teachers of all member companies to assess the efficacy of the learning structure the edtech companies have created in the one year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 86% of teachers believe that the emergence of edtech companies has expanded job opportunities for them, while 82% believe that technology has enhanced their teaching capabilities.

About 62% of teachers felt that their work-life balance had improved in the post-pandemic era, a trend observed in both metros and non-metros. Some 74% of respondents expressed that edtech companies were helping them enjoy more flexibility in terms of work hours.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, 10% also cited that their work-life harmony has been disturbed amid times when the industry is evolving at a break-neck pace.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app