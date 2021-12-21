EdTech firm TagHive raises $2.5 million

TagHive Inc., a Samsung Ventures-backed ed-tech start-up, said it had raised $2.5 million in Series A funding led by Forest Partners, an alternative investment firm based in South Korea.

The company plans to use the funds to ramp up technology upgrades and expand local teams in India to meet the growing demand for its smart learning platform, it said.

“TagHive is on a mission to solve education inequality and to disrupt India’s $7.5 billion public schooling ecosystem by improving classroom learning with smart technology,” the company said.

Alex Seung Han, founding partner, Forest Partners said, “This deal marks our first foray into India and is well-aligned with our strategy to invest in disruptive companies with potential for global expansion.”

“This recent funding will help us upgrade our technology to meet the needs for better education tools in India, which is more important now than ever due to the pandemic,” said Pankaj Agarwal, founder & CEO, TagHive.

“Going forward, we plan to continue to bring innovative tech-driven learning solutions to expand our footprint in India, South Korea, and other markets,” he added.