Edelweiss to raise up to ₹200 cr via NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL), the parent arm of Edelweiss Group, has announced public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of a face value of ₹1,000 each, amounting to ₹ 100 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹ 100 crore aggregating to a total of ₹200 crore.
The NCDs offer an effective yield (cumulative) of 9.95% per annum for 120 months tenure, 9.35% per annum for 36 months tenure and up to 9.80% per annum for 60 months tenure, as per the company.
“75% of the funds raised through this Issue will be used for the purpose of repayment /prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and the balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilization not exceeding 25% of the amount raised in the Issue, in compliance with SEBI regulations,” the firm said in a statement.
The Issue will open on 23 December and close by 25 January, 2021.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath