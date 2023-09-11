ADVERTISEMENT

Edelweiss arm aims to raise up to $500 mn for maiden climate fund 

September 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Mumbai

Edelweiss Alternatives said the fund will be used in areas of renewable energy, transmission infrastructure, developing electric vehicle infrastructure, green infrastructure, water treatment, transport decarbonisation and industrial decarbonisation

PTI

An Edelweiss group arm is planning to raise up to $500 million (about ₹4,143 crore) for its maiden climate fund.

Edelweiss Alternatives said the fund will be used in areas of renewable energy, transmission infrastructure, developing electric vehicle infrastructure, green infrastructure, water treatment, transport decarbonisation and industrial decarbonisation.

Investors will be offered a long-term viable investment vehicle to participate in the world's largest market for sustainable energy transition and "generate far more worthwhile and steady returns", the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Edelweiss Alternatives President Subahoo Chordia said about $10 trillion of investment is required to achieve India's 2070 net-zero target.

"Our climate fund will look to invest in this growing and attractive investment opportunity, while also contributing to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals like climate action, clean energy, clean water, and sustainable cities," Mr. Chordia added.

Edelweiss Alternatives has invested in renewable power and transmission sectors in the past as well, as per the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US