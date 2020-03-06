ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s house in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering probe against him, officials said.
They said the raid is being carried out at his Samudra Mahal residence in the western metropolis.
Also read | Thirty days is outer limit for Yes Bank resolution, says Shaktikanta Das
The action is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is aimed at collecting more evidence, the officials said.
The central agency is probing Mr. Kapoor’s role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks that were reportedly received in his wife’s accounts.
Also read | Yes Bank put under moratorium till April 3
Some other alleged irregularities are also under the agency’s scanner, they added.
Also read | Yes Bank ratings put under review
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.