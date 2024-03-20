ADVERTISEMENT

Economic activity hit 9-month high in February: CareEdge

March 20, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

indian currency and gdp word spelled out | Photo Credit: anita kumari

India’s economic activity likely hit a nine-month high in February, despite rural demand remaining weak and unemployment rising, thanks to a sharp expansion in exports, imports and corporate bond issuances, as per a CareEdge Ratings barometer.

The CareEdge Economic Meter, a composite index covering 18 high-frequency economic indicators to track the state of the economy, suggested a 10.3% year-on-year uptick in activity levels.

14 of the tracked indicators witnessed an annual growth which supported the index, including credit growth which hit a three-month of 20.5% in February, power consumption (up 8.4%) and passenger vehicles and two-three wheeler sales, which rose 10.9% and 34.5%, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, momentum in the Services sector slipped in February, while fuel consumption growth slowed to 5.7% from 8.3% in January. “Tractor sales, a proxy for rural demand, remained in contraction for the third consecutive month, dropping 25.7% in February,” the rating firm said in a note.

The unemployment rate is also a concern, as it rose to 8% last month from 6.8% in January. “Although the unemployment rate eased in urban areas, it increased in rural areas,” CareEdge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US