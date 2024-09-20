Ecom Express to invest ₹700 crore in tech to boost performance 

Ecom Express Ltd., the B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider plans to invest a total of around ₹700 crore in technology to boost performance, as per filings by the company with market regulator SEBI.

The company plans to invest ₹312.94 crore in enhancing technological and data science capabilities including cloud infrastructure in computers and information technology equipment

It proposes to utilise ₹387.44 crore towards funding capital expenditure towards set-up of new processing centers with automation and new fulfilment centres.

As the e-commerce market in India evolves and matures, driven by expansions in categories and business models such as marketplaces, D2C, and quick commerce, the company is aiming to grow into adjacent and complementary services.

The company promoted by Kotla Satyanarayana, Manju Dhawan, Kotla Sridevi, Kotla Rathnanjali, Eaglebay Investment Ltd and PG Esmeralda Pte. Ltd, has a strategic focus on automation, technology integration, and an asset-light business model, all of which contribute significantly to its operational success.

One of the key pillars of Ecom Express’s operational efficiency is its extensive automation, as per industry officials. As of FY2024, the company has established 33 automated sortation stations across the country.

These facilities are crucial in processing and sorting large volumes of parcels with high accuracy and speed, significantly reducing manual intervention and the risk of errors.

