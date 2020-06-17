Ecom Express to hire over 7,000 in India

Mumbai

17 June 2020 22:43 IST

Ecom Express, a logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, plans to hire more than 7,000 people in India to cater to the rising demand for online deliveries. The full-time openings in the next two months exist across business functions such as last-mile delivery, warehousing management, operations, information technology and data sciences. The new positions represent about 25% of the company’s total workforce. The hiring will be done made in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal and Jaipur, the company said in a statement.

Saurabh Deep Singla, senior vice-president and chief human resource officer, Ecom Express, said, “In these difficult times, we see an increase in the demand for online shopping across cities and we need to support the scale and size for doorstep deliveries. The hiring of new employees is driven by an unprecedented need to keep the supply chain running for e-commerce industry and in ensuring safe and timely deliveries.’’

The company has chalked out plans to hire about 35,000 employees till the beginning of this year’s festive season to be prepared for a surge in online shopping backed by festival sales and increasing preference for doorstep deliveries.

Advertising

Advertising