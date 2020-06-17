Ecom Express to hire over 7,000 in India

Ecom Express, a logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, plans to hire more than 7,000 people in India to cater to the rising demand for online deliveries. The full-time openings in the next two months exist across business functions such as last-mile delivery, warehousing management, operations, information technology and data sciences. The new positions represent about 25% of the company’s total workforce. The hiring will be done made in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal and Jaipur, the company said in a statement.
Saurabh Deep Singla, senior vice-president and chief human resource officer, Ecom Express, said, “In these difficult times, we see an increase in the demand for online shopping across cities and we need to support the scale and size for doorstep deliveries. The hiring of new employees is driven by an unprecedented need to keep the supply chain running for e-commerce industry and in ensuring safe and timely deliveries.’’
The company has chalked out plans to hire about 35,000 employees till the beginning of this year’s festive season to be prepared for a surge in online shopping backed by festival sales and increasing preference for doorstep deliveries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath