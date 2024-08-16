ADVERTISEMENT

Ecom Express files for IPO with SEBI to raise ₹2,600 crore

Published - August 16, 2024 10:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ecom Express Ltd, a B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to ₹2,600 crore. The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,284.50 crore and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders aggregating up to₹ 1,315.50 crore. The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds towards funding capital expenditure to set-up of new processing centers with automation and new fulfilment centres estimated amount to be ₹ 387.44 crore, investing in enhancement of technological and data science capabilities including cloud infrastructure estimated amount to be ₹73.71 crore among others. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US