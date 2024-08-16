Ecom Express files for IPO with SEBI to raise ₹2,600 crore

Ecom Express Ltd, a B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to ₹2,600 crore. The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,284.50 crore and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders aggregating up to₹ 1,315.50 crore. The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds towards funding capital expenditure to set-up of new processing centers with automation and new fulfilment centres estimated amount to be ₹ 387.44 crore, investing in enhancement of technological and data science capabilities including cloud infrastructure estimated amount to be ₹73.71 crore among others.