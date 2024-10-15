GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eaton India doubles Puducherry electrical manufacturing facility

Published - October 15, 2024 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
 Eaton India Electrical Sector MD Syed Sajjadh Ali says the investment in this facility reflects Eaton’s focus on sustainable growth in India, aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. 

Eaton India announced the doubling of its electrical manufacturing facility in Puducherry, which was inaugurated by the company chairman and CEO Craig Arnold.

The new 1.20 lakh sq. ft facility includes a 1 lakh sq. ft shop floor dedicated to power distribution product lines, along with 20,000 sq. ft for utilities and supporting infrastructure, the power management company said in a statement.

The expanded facility extends Eaton’s manufacturing footprint in Puducherry to over 2,60,000 square feet. With this expansion, Eaton aims to double the production capacity of its power distribution assembly lines, manufacturing critical products such as Air Circuit Breakers, Molded Case Circuit Breakers and Fuses. These products are essential to serve key segments such as Data Centres, Industrial, Infrastructure and large projects from utilities.

“The new facility significantly enhances our ability to support the growing demand for localised products, especially in high-growth sectors such as Data Centres and large-scale Industrial projects,” Eaton India Electrical Sector MD Syed Sajjadh Ali said.

