ADVERTISEMENT

Eaton India begins testing EV chargers for passenger vehicles

April 02, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Chennai

N Anand

Eaton India MD Electrical Sector, I. Syed Sajjadh Ali says the company is ‘ahead of the curve’ on digital transformation and energy transition | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eaton India has begun producing electric vehicle chargers at its Puducherry plant, said the company’s MD Electrical Sector, I. Syed Sajjadh Ali. This follows Eaton’s ₹100 crore expansion cum diversification plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the industry moves towards digital transformation and energy transition, we thought of adopting it to stay ahead of the curve,” Mr. Ali said.

The company has begun making EV chargers of 30 and 60 kv for passenger vehicles. The prototypes are being evaluated at the company’s Technical Testing Centre in Pune and will be rolled this year. Eaton also plans to make EV chargers of 120 and 240 kv for buses and trucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry based power management company produces a range of low and medium range voltage switch and fuse gears, contractors, and AC chargers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ali said Eaton is aligning to serve customers in the industrial, residential, utilities, infrastructure sectors; data centres and Original Equipment Manufacturers, and that it has begun offering Internet of Things enabled products in power quality and distribution.

Confident of achieving net zero by 2030, Mr. Ali said the company has already achieved net zero in water discharge and in disposal of hazardous waste.

In CY23, Eaton posted a revenue of $141 million, of which 30% came from exports. It hopes to touch $175 million in CY24.

“Our short term plans are on track. Our long term plan is to triple our turnover to $600 million in 10 years and turn the Puducherry plant into a ‘Lighthouse Plant,” Mr. Ali said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US