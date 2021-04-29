Eastern India accounts for 41% of India’s digital frauds: report

Eastern India accounts for 41% of all digital frauds that take place in the country, says TrustCheckr, a fraud data insights and analytics start-up.

A large number of cases around fake KYC, frauds through digital wallets, fake-selling, corrupt QR codes, UPI phishing, lottery scams and financial frauds on social media were reported from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim, said the analytics firm.

Kolkata, Delhi, Jaipur, Guwahati, Patna, Chandigarh and Meerut are reported to be the key fraudster syndicates, while most QR Code scams originated from Assam.

In QR code frauds, most fraudsters posed as army men selling something on marketplaces.

This is most likely the result of border clashes between India and China due to which there was an upsurge in patriotic sentiments among the general public and the fraudsters are cashing in on it, as per the firm.

“The common thread of digital payment frauds is phone number and email address. With the pandemic having pushed people to lean further towards contactless payments, lack of awareness and vulnerabilities in confidential card details are increasing digital frauds,” said Adhip Ramesh, founder, TrustCheckr.

The firm identified over 1 million frauds together in B2B and B2C in the last 12 months - 25% scams in KYC and 20% in QR codes, while B2B scams were largely done with 30% fake identities and 25% synthetic identity frauds.

These findings were based on 350,000 data points collected from top hashtags, 200+ Twitter handles and partner data shared on social media in the last 12 months.

