East West Holdings plans foray into turnkey project-based logistics

Firm eyes handling shipments of hazardous materials

East West Holdings Ltd. through its 100% subsidiary East West Freight Carriers Ltd. (EWFCL), is planning to offer turnkey project-based logistics services to Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises that are keen on setting up manufacturing units without any delay in project execution.

Typically, large turnkey projects require specialised integrated service capabilities with the ability to offset potential and foreseeable on-ground challenges to provide a seamless execution to the customer.

The BSE-listed company, which is into B2B segment, said it has leveraged the economic contraction during the COVID-19 phase to realign its focus and cross-geography reach to create and upscale for such deliveries.

Speaking with reference to the MSME sector, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Chief Strategy Adviser, East West Holdings Ltd., said, “The COVID-19 experience has shown us that there needs to be creation of specific verticals focused on handling different specialised requirements even in the B2B segment.”

“These are augmented by factors such as the impetus being given by the government to the manufacturing sector that is also responsible for the growth of the Indian logistics and supply chain industry,” Mr. Oberoi said.

“This takes the Indian logistics sector staring at an exponential growth of 20-30% for businesses that are future ready in logistics,” the actor-turned-business strategist and entrepreneur said..

He also added that the organisation has the potential to add ₹50 crore to its topline in two years on the back of its tie-up in West Asia.

The company is also planning to foray into dangerous and hazardous materials logistics.

“Given the COVID-19 learnings, there has been a special focus on creating dedicated capabilities in the supply chain and logistics of dangerous and hazardous materials. This vertical requires specialised teams with the know-how in handling, transportation, and management of dangerous and hazardous materials,” he added.

“Today, East West Holdings can confidently say that during COVID-19, as a naturalised response to business needs, we have acquired the capabilities and demonstrated them with successful project deliveries,” Mr. Oberoi said.

The company is working towards identifying and starting more specialised industry verticals which are expected to be announced soon.

The logistics sector in India is estimated to be a $200 billion industry with a contribution of over 14% to India’s GDP.