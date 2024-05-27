GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EaseMyTrip Q4 PAT up 26% to ₹39.1 crore

Published - May 27, 2024 11:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. which operates under the brand EaseMyTrip.com reported fourth quarter net profit grew 26% to ₹39.1 crore as compared with ₹31 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 41% to ₹164 crore from ₹116.5 crore in the year ago period.

For FY24 the company reported 17.6% growth in net profit at ₹157.6 crore over the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 31.6% to a₹590.5 crore over the previous year.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of Easy Trip Planners said “In Q4FY24, we acquired 50% stake in Jeewani Hospitality to develop a luxurious 150-room Radisson Blu hotel in Ayodhya, expanding our portfolio with high-quality hospitality offerings to 1.5 lacs daily visitors. We diversified our business and expanded our services to better serve our customers by launching a new subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited, marking our entry into the insurance industry.”

“This move allows us to address customer needs more comprehensively beyond travel. Additionally, we have been proactive in establishing partnerships with the government and institutions and have also expanded our offline domestic footprints through franchise stores,” he said.

‘’These initiatives underpins our commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing customer satisfaction across the travel and financial services sectors. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with excellence and expanding our offerings to meet evolving needs in the market,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.