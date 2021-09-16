EaseMyTrip forays into Philippines, Thailand, and the U.S.

Mumbai

16 September 2021 23:00 IST

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip said it has expanded its international footprint by incorporating wholly owned subsidiaries in the Philippines, Thailand, and the U.S. as part of its second phase of global expansion.

Earlier, it had established its presence in UAE, Singapore and the U.K. to cater to Indian customers travelling to these countries. As a part of this new phase of expansion, the company would start a localised travel search engine in each global subsidiary to enable customers in the region to enjoy its value-based services.

“Philippines, Thailand, and the USA represent a significant part of our international holiday package business,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder. “With a strong pent-up travel demand across the world, we see a wider global market open for travel, and we believe that we are well-poised for explosive growth internationally.”

