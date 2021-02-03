BusinessMUMBAI 03 February 2021 23:14 IST
Earth Energy EV unveils 3 e-two-wheelers
Earth Energy EV, an automotive start-up, has introduced three electric two-wheelers — Glyde+, Evolve R & Evolve X — in the Indian market in a price range of ₹92,000-₹1,42,000. “The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as increasing petrol prices and stringent emission norms. We feel that consumption of EVs will go up now than ever,” said CEO Rushi S.
