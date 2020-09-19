E-way bill generation in Aug. tops ₹13.85 lakh cr.

More than 4.87 crore e-way bills, valued at over ₹13.85 lakh crore, were generated by businesses and transporters in August, reflecting a pick up in economic activity, GSTN data show.
Electronic way, or e-way bills, are required for inter-State movement of goods worth over ₹50,000. For intra-State movement, the limits vary from State to State.
As per the GSTN data, 4.76 crore e-way bills, worth over ₹13.66 lakh crore, were generated in July.
The number was 4.27 crore in June (worth ₹12.4 lakh crore), 2.51 crore in May (₹8.98 lakh crore) and, 84.53 lakh in April (₹3.90 lakh crore).
In February, before the COVID-19 lockdowns, 5.63 crore e-way bills were generated, valued at ₹15.39 lakh crore.
GSTN, which manages the technology backbone of GST, said businesses can now download e-way bill data for the past one-month from the e-way bill portal run by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath