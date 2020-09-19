E-way bill generation in Aug. tops ₹13.85 lakh cr.

Value stood at ₹13.66 lakh cr. in July

More than 4.87 crore e-way bills, valued at over ₹13.85 lakh crore, were generated by businesses and transporters in August, reflecting a pick up in economic activity, GSTN data show.

Electronic way, or e-way bills, are required for inter-State movement of goods worth over ₹50,000. For intra-State movement, the limits vary from State to State.

As per the GSTN data, 4.76 crore e-way bills, worth over ₹13.66 lakh crore, were generated in July.

The number was 4.27 crore in June (worth ₹12.4 lakh crore), 2.51 crore in May (₹8.98 lakh crore) and, 84.53 lakh in April (₹3.90 lakh crore).

In February, before the COVID-19 lockdowns, 5.63 crore e-way bills were generated, valued at ₹15.39 lakh crore.

GSTN, which manages the technology backbone of GST, said businesses can now download e-way bill data for the past one-month from the e-way bill portal run by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).