ADVERTISEMENT

E-commerce firm Ubuy adds French and German, expanding app to 60 languages

Published - October 17, 2024 11:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ubuy, an e-commerce service provider, said it has expanded its app’s language offerings by adding French and German, making it available in over 60 languages in both Android and iOS platforms. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“This addition is part of the company’s commitment to enhancing accessibility for its international customers, building on an already diverse range of language options to provide a seamless and user-friendly shopping experience,” the company said in a statement.

The expanded language options include English, Spanish, French, and regional languages like Icelandic, Khmer, Malagasy, and Xhosa. This approach is aimed at bridging language barriers and make online shopping accessible to more users worldwide, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This App has enhanced its local payment options and is now available in over 140 countries. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dhari Alabdulhadi, CTO and Founder, Ubuy said, “By expanding our app to support over 60 languages and offering local payment options in more than 140 countries, we are taking significant steps towards achieving that goal.”

“This expansion not only enhances the user experience but also strengthens our commitment to connecting consumers with the rich cultural offerings from around the world,” he added.

Ubuy’s platform offers worldwide shipping and features a catalogue of over 300 million products. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US