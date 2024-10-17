GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E-commerce firm Ubuy adds French and German, expanding app to 60 languages

Published - October 17, 2024 11:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ubuy, an e-commerce service provider, said it has expanded its app’s language offerings by adding French and German, making it available in over 60 languages in both Android and iOS platforms. 

“This addition is part of the company’s commitment to enhancing accessibility for its international customers, building on an already diverse range of language options to provide a seamless and user-friendly shopping experience,” the company said in a statement.

The expanded language options include English, Spanish, French, and regional languages like Icelandic, Khmer, Malagasy, and Xhosa. This approach is aimed at bridging language barriers and make online shopping accessible to more users worldwide, the company said.

This App has enhanced its local payment options and is now available in over 140 countries. 

Dhari Alabdulhadi, CTO and Founder, Ubuy said, “By expanding our app to support over 60 languages and offering local payment options in more than 140 countries, we are taking significant steps towards achieving that goal.”

“This expansion not only enhances the user experience but also strengthens our commitment to connecting consumers with the rich cultural offerings from around the world,” he added.

Ubuy’s platform offers worldwide shipping and features a catalogue of over 300 million products. 

Published - October 17, 2024 11:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.