e-com platform Meesho becomes ‘world’s fastest shopping app to cross 500-million downloads’

June 01, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Meesho, an Indian e-commerce platform, has emerged as the world’s fastest shopping app to cross 500 million cumulative downloads across Google Play and iOS App Store combined and more than half of these downloads, or 274 million, came in 2022, according to mobile data analytics provider, data.ai.

At just 13.6 MB, Meesho’s Android app is the lightest e-commerce app in India on Play Store, which makes it compatible with low-end smartphones and ensures a seamless shopping experience even in areas with low internet bandwidth, claimed Meesho in a statement.

“With over 500 million downloads across the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, Meesho has positioned itself as one of India’s fastest-growing online marketplaces,’‘ said Lexi Sydow, Head of Insights at data.ai.

According to data.ai, user engagement on the Meesho app was high – it was the top breakout shopping app by monthly active users globally in 2022, gaining an additional 97 million average MAU (monthly active users) during the year. At 2 minutes and 27 seconds, the app recorded the highest average session duration among India’s top 10 e-commerce apps by monthly active users last year.

Megha Agarwal, CXO, User Growth at Meesho, said, “India has 750-800 million people with smartphones and Internet access, and it presents a huge opportunity for us to spark the next wave of e-commerce adoption in the country.”

