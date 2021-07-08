E-com firm DealShare raises $144 million

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 22:44 IST

DealShare, a social e-commerce start-up engaged in community group buying (CGB), has raised $144 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Tiger Global and co-led led by WestBridge Capital and Alpha Wave Incubation. With the current round, the total funding raised by DealShare, in a span of 7 months, stood at $183 million, the company said.

