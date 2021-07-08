DealShare, a social e-commerce start-up engaged in community group buying (CGB), has raised $144 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Tiger Global and co-led led by WestBridge Capital and Alpha Wave Incubation. With the current round, the total funding raised by DealShare, in a span of 7 months, stood at $183 million, the company said.
E-com firm DealShare raises $144 million
Bengaluru,
July 08, 2021 22:44 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 10:45:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/e-com-firm-dealshare-raises-144-million/article35223448.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story