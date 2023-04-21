ADVERTISEMENT

E-bike firm udChalo unveils VirBike

April 21, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 udChalo, which is into e-bikes said it has introduced an electric bicycle named VirBike at a price of ₹25,995 for members of armed forces and ₹27,995 for other customers. 

Ravi Kumar, CEO, udChalo, said, “VirBike is a proud innovation purely conceptualised and developed in India, reflecting our commitment to indigenous research and development.”

“Our mission is to make life more comfortable for our soldiers, and the VirBike is one-step towards achieving that goal,” he said.

