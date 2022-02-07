Dynabook signs distribution agreement with Ingram Micro India

07 February 2022 23:06 IST

Dynabook, formerly Toshiba PC company, on Monday announced the signing of an distribution agreement with Ingram Micro India for distribution of a range of B2B laptops and accessories. Dynabook offers a wide range of computing devices, including Notebooks, Smart Solutions, Storage devices and Accessories.

“Dynabook, together with Ingram Micro India, is committed to ensure seamless delivery of the products and solutions we offer to the Indian market,” said Ikuaki Takayama, MD, Dynabook Singapore Pte. Ltd., adding that this partnership would help the company expand business to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.

“Ingram Micro India together with Dynabook Singapore are committed to facilitating the IT needs of IT professionals, while enhancing utility and effectiveness of products and services enabling productive workspaces,” said Sanjay Achawal, Executive Director Product and Sales at Ingram Micro India.

