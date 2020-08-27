DXC Technology onboards 500 women in a single day in India

`An inclusive culture powers better business results'

DXC Technology has hired approximately 5,000 graduates from various campuses this year and 50% of them were women. The company has also onboarded 500 women freshers in a single day in India. “Bringing on board 500 skilled women colleagues in a single day reinforces our belief in the value of diversity,” said Nachiket Sukhtankar, MD, India, DXC.

The new joiners came from leading institutes and engineering campuses across the country to begin their professional careers across a variety of technology disciplines with DXC, said the company.

“We strongly believe that an inclusive culture powers better business results. As diversity is one of the cornerstones of our growth strategy, our future success depends on how we leverage our collective and diverse talents and strengths,” said Lokendra Sethi, vice-president and India human resources leader at DXC.