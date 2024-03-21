ADVERTISEMENT

Dvara raises $14.4 mn from Impact Investment Exchange

March 21, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt. Ltd. has raised $14.4 million from Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) through $100 million Women’s Livelihood Bond 6 (WLB6).

“The funds raised through the NCD issuance will be utilised to disburse Joint Liability Group (JLG), Micro Enterprise Loan (MEL), and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) loans for the benefit of women borrowers,” said Dvara KGFS CFO Shilpa Bhatter.

Dvara KGFS aims to impact 87,900 women and girls over the WLB6’s four-year tenure, the city-based NBFC firm said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dvara KGFS is a mission-oriented financial institution and has been working in the gender-inclusive finance space to empower women and help them become more economically resilient, especially in the country’s rural hinterlands,” said Dvara KGFS MD & CEO L.V.L.N. Murty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US