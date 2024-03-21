GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dvara raises $14.4 mn from Impact Investment Exchange

March 21, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt. Ltd. has raised $14.4 million from Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) through $100 million Women’s Livelihood Bond 6 (WLB6).

“The funds raised through the NCD issuance will be utilised to disburse Joint Liability Group (JLG), Micro Enterprise Loan (MEL), and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) loans for the benefit of women borrowers,” said Dvara KGFS CFO Shilpa Bhatter.

Dvara KGFS aims to impact 87,900 women and girls over the WLB6’s four-year tenure, the city-based NBFC firm said in a statement.

“Dvara KGFS is a mission-oriented financial institution and has been working in the gender-inclusive finance space to empower women and help them become more economically resilient, especially in the country’s rural hinterlands,” said Dvara KGFS MD & CEO L.V.L.N. Murty.

