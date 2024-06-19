GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dvara KGFS raises $7 mn debt from Enabling Qapital

Published - June 19, 2024 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt. Ltd. (Dvara KGFS) has raised $7 million debt through External Commercial Borrowings from Enabling Qapital (EQ), a regulated Impact Asset company dedicated to achieving financial and social returns.

“This newly raised funds will be utilised towards on-going lending activities and creating wealth opportunities for deep rural parts of India,” Dvara KGFS Managing Director and CEO LVLN Murty said in a statement.

Dvara KGFS has tapped into global debt markets to fuel its growth plans, said its CFO Shilpa Bhatter.

