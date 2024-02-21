ADVERTISEMENT

Dvara KGFS raises $27 mn debt fund to accelerate growth plans

February 21, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dvara KGFS said it had raised $27 million in debt funds to augment liquidity and accelerate growth plans.

The Chennai-based rural fintech secured $20 million in the form of external commercial borrowings (ECB) from a Dutch entrepreneurial development bank and $7 million from a leading Impact Investment advisory company, Dvara KGFS said in a statement.

The company aims to utilise the proceeds of the ECBs towards its onward lending programme, focusing on supporting microfinance and micro-business loans for customers in regions with limited access to formal credit channels.

Dvara KGFS also announced that it had crossed the ₹2,000-crore mark in Assets Under Management.

“This fundraising not only diversifies our lender profile but also strengthens our presence in the foreign debt market, unlocking access to lower-cost debt and ensuring a sustainable growth path for Dvara KGFS,” said CFO Shilpa Bhatter.

