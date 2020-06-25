Dvara KGFS plans to raise ₹600 crore

Chennai

25 June 2020 20:37 IST

Dvara KGFS, formerly known as Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., is planning to raise ₹600 crore this fiscal to meet the needs of its growth and expansion plans, said a top official.

“We are currently in talks with overseas funds and domestic investors. About ₹150 crore will come from offshore funds and rest from SIDBI and other banks,” said Joby C.O. chief executive officer, Dvara KGFS. “It will be debt financing and funds will be used for growth and expansion plans. We have received ₹30 crore sanction from SIDBI. We expect the debt raise to improve from July onwards. Offshore debt funds can be expected in Q3/Q4.”

Having raised close to ₹600 crore last year, Mr. Joby also said that they were in touch with existing investors as well as others to meet any contingency arising from the pandemic.

Mentioning that COVID-19 had affected their lending operations during the months of April and May 2020, he said: “In the normal course, we woud have disbursed about ₹250 crore to ₹300 crore. The first quarter was definitely a loss. On an average, the monthly receivables stood at ₹80 crore and we expect about 60% in June. Things are improving. We expect the business to pick up by September.”

On the liquidity front, he said the company was in a comfortable position as it did not service any debt, rather it used the cash for paying the wages and administrative expenses. It did not opt for restructuring of its debts.

During the current fiscal, the NBFC planned to open 65 branches across the country. Due to COVID-19, it has pruned it down to 23 branches. It also effected a marginal salary cut.

The company also announced the roll out of Aadhaar enabled payment system in the remote rural areas. It has benefited several rural customers, who have done transactions worth ₹7.5 crore since April 19.

“What was started as a pilot in one branch in partnership with RBL Bank has now been scaled to 300 branches. It has facilitated over 36,000 cash withdrawals and 60,000 balance enquiries through this platform,” he said.