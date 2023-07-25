ADVERTISEMENT

Dvara KGFS enters into pact with HDFC Bank for co-lending

July 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Bank’s executive VP and business head - Sustainable Livelihood Initiative K. Venkatesh and Dvara KGFS MD and CEO L.V.L.N. Murty exchanging documents.

Dvara KGFS has entered into a co-lending partnership with HDFC Bank to provide business capital to micro business units operating primarily in rural areas and the unorganised sector across 10 States.

Dvara KGFS unveiled the enterprise loans vertical in 2020 with focus on three primary value chains – grocery, dairy and agriculture, the city-based NBFC said in a statement.

“This engagement will enhance our capabilities in empowering micro businesses operating in rural areas,” said Dvara KGFS MD & CEO L.V.L.N. Murty.

To date, the company said it had “assisted numerous beneficiaries with working capital and business growth loans, improving their livelihood generation capabilities and facilitating their inclusion in the Indian economy.”

