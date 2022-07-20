Duty increase on gold to hit demand, volumes may fall 5%, says CRISIL

The Centre’s decision to increase import duty on gold by 5% to 12.5% last month would result in flat revenue growth for gold jewellery retailers this fiscal, CRISIL said in a report. “Retailers will have to pass on the hike to customers, which will curtail demand and wean away discretionary buyers,” the rating agency said. However, their credit profiles are expected to remain stable, CRISIL added.

After the pandemic-led disruptions abated in the first quarter of last fiscal, pent-up demand and an import duty cut of 5% effected in February 2021 had triggered a sharp rebound in sales, which continued into the first quarter this fiscal.

However, the recent move to reverse the cut and hike duty would lead to higher gold prices for end-consumers, given the expectation of a complete passthrough. This may curtail demand and cause a volumetric decline of 5% this fiscal to 550 tonne, the rating agency said.

Though higher gold prices will compensate for the volume loss and ensure the industry’s revenue remains flat on-year, operating margins would be impacted, it added.

Rahul Guha, director, CRISIL Ratings said, “With gold prices increasing due to the import duty hike, gold jewellery retailers will have to adopt innovative sales methods and launch promotional schemes to push sales.”

“Inventory mix will see a shift towards lower-grammage ornaments to make products more affordable, while discounts could be offered on making charges. This will shave off operating margins by 50 basis points to 6.4-6.8% this fiscal,” he added.