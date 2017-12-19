Duty-free shops to take ₹ payments

Passengers will no longer have to pay a currency conversion charge for purchasing products in duty free shops at Indian airports using INR credit or debit cards. The government on Tuesday ordered that sales in these shops be carried out in rupees and not in foreign currency.

“Representations have been received regarding lack of clarity in use of INR credit cards/debit cards for making payments by passengers at duty free shops located at international passenger terminals,” the government said in an order. “It has been stated that merchandise on display at duty free shops is denominated in foreign currency and passengers have to bear conversion charges alongside of transaction fee and other charges.”

“In view of the Foreign Trade Order 2017 and clarification of RBI, it has been decided to extend the facility of payments in Indian rupees, through INR debit cards or credit cards at duty free shops, without any need for conversion of foreign currency into Indian rupees,” the order said.

The shops should mandatorily display the price of all goods on sale in Indian rupees only, it added.

“Payments made through an INR credit card/debit card at duty free shops located in the arrival hall shall also be subject to a limit of Rs 25,000 for an incoming passenger,” the order said. “However, payments through a INR credit card or debit card at Duty Free Shops located in the departure hall shall be without limit for an outgoing passenger.”